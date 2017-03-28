Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wunderlich

Wunderlich reiterated their hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $28.87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.42.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) opened at 23.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.66. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,485,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $8,544,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $69,571,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

