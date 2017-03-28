UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE:UQM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE:UQM) opened at 0.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The firm’s market cap is $24.75 million. UQM Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UQM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc, (UQM) develops, manufactures and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets. The Company’s focus is incorporating its technology as propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, delivering the heart of the electric vehicle.

