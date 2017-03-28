UniFirst Corp (UNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. UniFirst Corp has set its FY17 guidance at $4.85-5.00 EPS.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. UniFirst Corp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm earned $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UniFirst Corp to post $4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) opened at 135.40 on Tuesday. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $104.69 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. UniFirst Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.60%.

In other UniFirst Corp news, CFO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,087 shares of UniFirst Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $143,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $352,977.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 1,669 shares of UniFirst Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $221,359.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $530,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $1,143,564. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/unifirst-corp-unf-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

UniFirst Corp Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.