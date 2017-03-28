Uni-Pixel Inc (UNXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) opened at 0.8402 on Tuesday. Uni-Pixel Inc has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The stock’s market cap is $37.85 million.

UNXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uni-Pixel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Uni-Pixel in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uni-Pixel Company Profile

Uni-Pixel, Inc develops and markets touch sensor films for the touch screen and flexible electronics markets. The Company’s roll-to-roll electronics manufacturing process patterns fine line conductive elements on thin films. The Company markets its technologies for touch panel sensor and hard coat resin for cover glass replacement, and protective cover film applications under the XTouch and Diamond Guard brands.

