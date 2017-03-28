Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Group LLC

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 19.86 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 44.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Group LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/under-armour-inc-uaa-stock-rating-upgraded-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.