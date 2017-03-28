Hovde Group Begins Coverage on Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) opened at 17.25 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Umpqua Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Umpqua Holdings Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 136.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 15.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua Holdings Corp

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

