Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,138.11 ($26.87).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,845 ($23.19) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.14) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,933 ($24.29) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($27.15) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from GBX 2,175 ($27.33) to GBX 2,260 ($28.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/ultra-electronics-holdings-plc-ule-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) opened at 2104.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,027.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,922.88. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,573.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,245.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.48 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.60 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Ultra Electronics Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which manages a portfolio of solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.