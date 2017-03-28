Udg Healthcare Plc (UDHCF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare Plc (NASDAQ:UDHCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Shares of Udg Healthcare Plc (NASDAQ:UDHCF) opened at 8.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Udg Healthcare Plc has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/udg-healthcare-plc-udhcf-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-2-updated.html.

