U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 560,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,733,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) opened at 64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $63.00 target price on U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

