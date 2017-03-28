Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1,600,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 245.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Apple by 143.1% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.88 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $739.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

In other Apple news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Gore, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $8,984,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,574 shares in the company, valued at $57,189,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

