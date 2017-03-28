Fmr LLC Has $146,200,000 Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

FMR LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) by 290.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 5.82% of Twilio worth $146,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,813,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,927,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8,341.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 202,291 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 108,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) opened at 29.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.59 billion. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $162,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $394,956.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $535,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,208 in the last ninety days.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

