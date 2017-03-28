Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.3% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 50,326,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,074,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,944,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,575,000 after buying an additional 3,629,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,986,000 after buying an additional 1,237,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,992,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,403,000 after buying an additional 725,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,362,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,837,000 after buying an additional 1,156,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) opened at 31.25 on Tuesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

