Tunc Doluca Sells 24,500 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Tunc Doluca sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $536,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Tunc Doluca sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 18,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $714,470.00.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) opened at 45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $46.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $551 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 31.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 95.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.37.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

