Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tullow Oil Plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.
Tullow Oil Plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) opened at 1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $2.37 billion. Tullow Oil Plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.
