Zacks: Tucows Inc. (TCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $33.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 177 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,892.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen Karp sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $112,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,269 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,661. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 82.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) traded up 2.14% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,557 shares. Tucows has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Tucows had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Tucows’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tucows will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment has over three service offerings, being wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile services and other services.

