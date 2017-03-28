Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Receives $24.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) opened at 6.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $49.42 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 571,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $372,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/trillium-therapeutics-inc-tril-receives-24-25-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.