TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their overweight rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.73.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business earned $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $152,940,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

