Transenterix Inc (TRXC) Trading Down 8.5% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Transenterix Inc (NYSE:TRXC) fell 8.5% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,506,774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transenterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Transenterix from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Transenterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A Sofar acquired 3,722,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,211,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,266,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,972,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transenterix stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSE:TRXC) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.74% of Transenterix worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The stock’s market capitalization is $150.95 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

About Transenterix

TransEnterix, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera.

