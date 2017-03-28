Transenterix Inc (TRXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transenterix Inc (NYSE:TRXC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Transenterix (NYSE:TRXC) opened at 1.23 on Tuesday. Transenterix has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company’s market cap is $150.95 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

In other Transenterix news, major shareholder S.P.A Sofar acquired 3,722,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $5,211,759.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,266,098 shares in the company, valued at $26,972,537.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transenterix stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Transenterix Inc (NYSE:TRXC) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.74% of Transenterix worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Transenterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Transenterix in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Transenterix from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/transenterix-inc-trxc-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps-updated-updated.html.

Transenterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera.

Receive News & Ratings for Transenterix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transenterix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.