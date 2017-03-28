TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 197.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $178,613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,797,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $72,420,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,978,000 after buying an additional 106,491 shares in the last quarter.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) opened at 214.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.49. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.72 and a 52 week high of $294.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.47% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company earned $814 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post $12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TransDigm Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Vetr upgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $279.83 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.06, for a total value of $2,510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 104,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.95 per share, with a total value of $24,452,062.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,493.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,840. Insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

