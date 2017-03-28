Traders Sell Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on strength during trading hours on Monday after Instinet lowered their price target on the stock to $925.00. $375.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $498.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $123.14 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alphabet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $3.37 for the day and closed at $838.51

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $909.92 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $965.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,804,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,187,000 after buying an additional 342,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,200,000 after buying an additional 213,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,953,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,076,000 after buying an additional 124,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,505,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,643,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $848.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

