Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Director David B. Wells Acquires 8,000 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director David B. Wells purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) opened at 37.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.46 billion. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm earned $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $20,336,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

