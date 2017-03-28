Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Sells $377,200.00 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) opened at 37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock’s market cap is $1.46 billion. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 334,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 284,080 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

