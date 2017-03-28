TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) opened at 20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.66% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

