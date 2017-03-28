Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) opened at 13.39 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s market capitalization is $414.02 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The Company operates through various segments, including Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment; Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in oil and natural gas drilling, completion and production operations; Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment, and Other.

