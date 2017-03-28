Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT Raised to C$68.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.44.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) opened at 65.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $71.31.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, insider Leo Salom sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.02, for a total transaction of C$2,056,709.76.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

