TMAC Resources Inc (TMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) opened at 16.45 on Thursday. TMAC Resources has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The firm’s market cap is $1.38 billion.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources, Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is involved in the exploration, evaluation and development of the Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada (Hope Bay Project). Approximately 1,100 square kilometer Hope Bay Project gold deposit has approximately 4.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of approximately 9.2 grams per ton gold (g/t Au), Inferred Mineral Resources totaling approximately 1.4 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.4 g/t Au and proven and probable mineral reserves totaling approximately 3.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.7 g/t Au.

