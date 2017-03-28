Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Director Mary Jane England Sells 2,340 Shares

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Mary Jane England sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $66,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Jane England also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Mary Jane England sold 2,343 shares of Tivity Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $59,863.65.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mary Jane England sold 2,298 shares of Tivity Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $51,475.20.

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) opened at 28.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. Tivity Health Inc has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $32.00 price target on Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, provides network delivered solutions and population health management services that are designed to help people manage their wellbeing, thereby managing their health and productivity, and their health-related costs. The Company operates in the domestic and international segments, which are collectively known as the well-being improvement services segment.

