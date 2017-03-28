Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) opened at 13.48 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $286.02 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) to Release Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/titan-machinery-inc-titn-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.