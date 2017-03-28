Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) opened at 13.48 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $286.02 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.
TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.