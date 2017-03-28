TheStreet Upgrades TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TICC. Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of TICC Capital Corp. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TICC Capital Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TICC Capital Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) opened at 7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. TICC Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TICC Capital Corp. had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TICC Capital Corp. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. TICC Capital Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,450.00%.

In related news, Director George Stelljes III acquired 10,000 shares of TICC Capital Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 5,000 shares of TICC Capital Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TICC Capital Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TICC Capital Corp. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 72,515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TICC Capital Corp. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 457,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 75,132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TICC Capital Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TICC Capital Corp. by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

TICC Capital Corp. Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company’s primary focus is to seek current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. Its debt investments include bilateral loans (loans where the Company holds the entirety of a particular loan) and syndicated loans (loans where multiple investors hold portions of that loan).

