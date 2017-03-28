Thomas E. Frooman Sells 11,500 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $1,463,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,309.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) opened at 125.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post $4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/thomas-e-frooman-sells-11500-shares-of-cintas-co-ctas-stock.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Cintas from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Cintas from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $723,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $343,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cintas by 35.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $428,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.