TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAC. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) opened at 5.75 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TransAlta Co. (TAC) Lifted to C at TheStreet” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/thestreet-upgrades-transalta-co-tac-to-c-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 917,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 421.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth $295,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,730 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. TransAlta is organized into seven segments: Canadian Coal, U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.