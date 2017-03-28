The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUBI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Albert Fried & Company lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a market perform rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) opened at 5.51 on Friday. The Rubicon Project has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock’s market capitalization is $266.47 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,945,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth about $9,632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 249,389 shares during the period. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth about $8,886,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth about $7,271,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory, real-time bidding (RTB) and static bidding, across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

