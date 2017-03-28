Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 8,095 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 23.7% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 15,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 32,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 146.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $150.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 8,095 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/texas-yale-capital-corp-purchases-8095-shares-of-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.01 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.