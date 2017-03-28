New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,738 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $124,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,825,000 after buying an additional 458,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 144,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 791,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,462,000 after buying an additional 39,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,313,000 after buying an additional 394,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) opened at 80.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $82.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business earned $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Instinet upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $427,631.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,629.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $42,379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 993,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,943,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,393 shares of company stock valued at $74,927,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

