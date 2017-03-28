Tesoro Co. (TSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TSO. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Tesoro in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Tesoro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $102.00 price objective on Tesoro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Simmons cut their price objective on Tesoro from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Tesoro by 67,674.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 502,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesoro by 164.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 399,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Tesoro by 44.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tesoro by 43.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after buying an additional 112,827 shares during the period. Finally, TPH Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesoro during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) opened at 81.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. Tesoro has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $93.06.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.80. The business earned $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Tesoro had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesoro will post $5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Tesoro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

