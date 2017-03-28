Tesco PLC (TSCO) Insider Alan Stewart Buys 73 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart bought 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £138.70 ($174.31).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 189.95 on Tuesday. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 143.08 and a 52 week high of GBX 219.40. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 15.47 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.95) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197 ($2.48).

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

