FBR & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for TESARO Inc (TSRO)

FBR & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“TESARO reported 4Q16 results after the market close on February 28. The company had another productive quarter, in our opinion, and is in store for an eventful 2017, as it prepares for four product launches across the U.S. and Europe. We expect a mid-2017 launch for IV Varubi, pending FDA approval, and a 2Q17 launch for Varuby, pending EMA approval. We continue to expect a commercial launch for niraparib in the U.S.”,” FBR & Co’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSRO. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TESARO from $142.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen and Company set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TESARO and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TESARO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.84.

Shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 156.73 on Wednesday. TESARO has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $192.94. The firm’s market cap is $8.40 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14.

In other news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $25,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward C. English sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $40,672.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,793 shares of company stock worth $2,801,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESARO during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TESARO during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in TESARO during the third quarter valued at $154,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in TESARO during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TESARO during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

