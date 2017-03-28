Equities researchers at Argus began coverage on shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen and Company lowered their target price on shares of TESARO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TESARO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TESARO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.84.

Shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 156.73 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $8.40 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14. TESARO has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $192.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TESARO Inc (TSRO) Now Covered by Argus” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/tesaro-inc-tsro-now-covered-by-argus.html.

In other news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $25,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward C. English sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $40,672.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,793 shares of company stock worth $2,801,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSRO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TESARO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,011,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,320,000 after buying an additional 306,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TESARO by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,584,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,768,000 after buying an additional 776,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TESARO by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,042,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,207,000 after buying an additional 534,851 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TESARO during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,838,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of TESARO by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,533,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,718,000 after buying an additional 133,790 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.