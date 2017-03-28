Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Bonds Trading 1.5% Higher Analyst

An issue of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) bonds rose 1.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $18.00. The debt issue has a 8.125% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $104.47 and was trading at $102.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare Corp from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare Corp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 618.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the third quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 618,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85 billion.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Bonds Trading 1.5% Higher Analyst” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/tenet-healthcare-corp-thc-bonds-trading-1-5-higher-analyst.html.

About Tenet Healthcare Corp

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.