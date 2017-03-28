Telsey Advisory Group Increases Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Price Target to $20.00

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

SGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut Scientific Games Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Scientific Games Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) opened at 21.75 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.92 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. Scientific Games Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $23.05.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.34. The company earned $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post ($2.18) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/telsey-advisory-group-increases-scientific-games-corp-sgms-price-target-to-20-00-updated.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp during the third quarter worth $115,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp during the third quarter worth $193,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 53.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games Corp

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services, and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. The Company operates through three segments: Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. The Company’s portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.