Ted Baker plc (TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 2,820 ($35.44) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TED. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.96) target price on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.96) target price on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.24).

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) opened at 2751.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,827.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,694.32. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.21 billion. Ted Baker plc has a one year low of GBX 2,069.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,150.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.49) dividend. This is a boost from Ted Baker plc’s previous dividend of $14.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 29,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,942 ($36.97), for a total value of £876,098.18 ($1,101,040.82).

Ted Baker plc Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

