Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

