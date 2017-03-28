TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity’s first-quarter fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew 37% year over year. Earnings were driven by robust growth in Transportation Solutions segment and consistent productivity improvements. The stock has also outperformed the Zacks categorized Electronics-Miscellaneous Components industry average over the past six months. Going forward, TE Connectivity expects its harsh-environment application business to perform well, mainly driven by secular trends in the Transportation segment. Also, accelerating momentum of the other two segments, namely Communications and Industrial are adding to the company’s bliss. Additionally, TE Connectivity’s solid financial health adds to its strength. However, on the flip side, sluggish industrial markets, weakness in oil & gas markets and derivative impact of lower oil prices are posing as major headwinds, thwarting growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) opened at 74.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.56%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post $4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/te-connectivity-ltd-tel-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $11,254,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,530.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $8,514,604.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,844,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,013 shares of company stock worth $43,308,574. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 6,907,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,499,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.3% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 298.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 307,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 230,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.