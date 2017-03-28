TD Securities Upgrades Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) to “Buy”

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) opened at 17.04 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $14.20 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/td-securities-upgrades-cenovus-energy-inc-cve-to-buy.html.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.