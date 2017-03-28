TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) in a report published on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.70.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) traded down 0.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 204,193 shares of the stock traded hands. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/td-securities-reiterates-buy-rating-for-descartes-systems-group-inc-dsg-updated.html.

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. The Company’s network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange (bookings, bills of lading, status messages); regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management, and warehouse operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.