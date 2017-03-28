TD Securities Increases TELUS Co. (T) Price Target to C$47.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.70.

TELUS (TSE:T) traded up 0.07% during trading on Monday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 779,499 shares. TELUS has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

