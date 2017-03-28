Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tarena International, Inc. is a provider of professional education services in China. The Company specializes in Information Technology professional education services including classroom training. It offers education courses in nine IT subjects, such as Java, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, .NET, iOS, and Linux and network engineering; and two non-IT subjects comprising digital art, and online sales and marketing through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. Tarena International, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEDU. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $20.00 target price on Tarena International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tarena International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) opened at 18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Tarena International has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Tarena International’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Tarena International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tarena International by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 367,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tarena International by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tarena International during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Tarena International during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tarena International during the third quarter worth $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

