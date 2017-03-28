Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Director Sells C$85,980.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Tamara Malozewski sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.65, for a total value of C$85,980.00.

Tamara Malozewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Tamara Malozewski sold 1,800 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.50, for a total value of C$128,700.00.

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) opened at 69.00 on Tuesday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/tamara-malozewski-sells-1200-shares-of-equitable-group-inc-eqb-stock-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQB. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.50.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.