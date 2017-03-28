Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $793 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tailored Brands updated its FY18 guidance to $1.45-1.75 EPS.

Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRD) traded down 1.23% on Monday, reaching $14.50. 893,414 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $707.35 million and a P/E ratio of 28.43. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/tailored-brands-inc-tlrd-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

In related news, Director B. Michael Becker bought 3,980 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $104,315.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,942.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eminence Capital, Lp bought 1,110,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $22,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,412,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,569,000 after buying an additional 225,571 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,320,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,273,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after buying an additional 105,936 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 184,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 133.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 708,894 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLRD shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tailored Brands in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tailored Brands in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.